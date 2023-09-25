U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's International Rifle team competes in USA Shooting's 2023 Olympic Team Trials Part 1 at Pool Range, Fort Moore, Ga. Sep. 28- Oct. 3, 2023. Over 2,500 people pass through the International Team’s Pool Range Complex annually as competitors or spectators to these competitions.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2023 12:38
|Photo ID:
|8051127
|VIRIN:
|230929-A-UW671-4488
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.45 MB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit compete in USA Shooting's 2023 Olympic Team Trials Part 1. [Image 26 of 26], by SFC Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT