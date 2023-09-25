Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit compete in USA Shooting's 2023 Olympic Team Trials Part 1. [Image 22 of 26]

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit compete in USA Shooting's 2023 Olympic Team Trials Part 1.

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kulani Lakanaria 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's International Rifle team competes in USA Shooting's 2023 Olympic Team Trials Part 1 at Pool Range, Fort Moore, Ga. Sep. 28- Oct. 3, 2023. Over 2,500 people pass through the International Team’s Pool Range Complex annually as competitors or spectators to these competitions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 12:38
    Photo ID: 8051130
    VIRIN: 230930-A-UW671-5268
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.88 MB
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit compete in USA Shooting's 2023 Olympic Team Trials Part 1. [Image 26 of 26], by SFC Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit compete in USA Shooting's 2023 Olympic Team Trials Part 1.
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit compete in USA Shooting's 2023 Olympic Team Trials Part 1.
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit compete in USA Shooting's 2023 Olympic Team Trials Part 1.
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit compete in USA Shooting's 2023 Olympic Team Trials Part 1.
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit compete in USA Shooting's 2023 Olympic Team Trials Part 1.
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit compete in USA Shooting's 2023 Olympic Team Trials Part 1.
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit compete in USA Shooting's 2023 Olympic Team Trials Part 1.
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit compete in USA Shooting's 2023 Olympic Team Trials Part 1.
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit compete in USA Shooting's 2023 Olympic Team Trials Part 1.
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit compete in USA Shooting's 2023 Olympic Team Trials Part 1.
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit compete in USA Shooting's 2023 Olympic Team Trials Part 1.
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit compete in USA Shooting's 2023 Olympic Team Trials Part 1.
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit compete in USA Shooting's 2023 Olympic Team Trials Part 1.
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit compete in USA Shooting's 2023 Olympic Team Trials Part 1.
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit compete in USA Shooting's 2023 Olympic Team Trials Part 1.
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit compete in USA Shooting's 2023 Olympic Team Trials Part 1.
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit compete in USA Shooting's 2023 Olympic Team Trials Part 1.
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit compete in USA Shooting's 2023 Olympic Team Trials Part 1.
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit compete in USA Shooting's 2023 Olympic Team Trials Part 1.
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit compete in USA Shooting's 2023 Olympic Team Trials Part 1.
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit compete in USA Shooting's 2023 Olympic Team Trials Part 1.
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit compete in USA Shooting's 2023 Olympic Team Trials Part 1.
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit compete in USA Shooting's 2023 Olympic Team Trials Part 1.
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit compete in USA Shooting's 2023 Olympic Team Trials Part 1.
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit compete in USA Shooting's 2023 Olympic Team Trials Part 1.
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit compete in USA Shooting's 2023 Olympic Team Trials Part 1.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Olympics
    USAMU
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit
    USA Shooting
    Fort Moore

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT