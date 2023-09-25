Sgt. Grayson Davey Promotion to Sergeant.

Sgt. Grayson Davey, an instructor shooter on the shotgun team with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, is promoted to Sergeant at Fort Moore, Ga. Sep. 29, 2023. The team’s most important matches include the World Championships, National Championships every summer, World Cups and the Olympics. Ultimately, competing in and winning these events enables the Shotgun Team to share the knowledge gained from these competitions with the broader Army in an effort to increase the Army’s combat readiness.

