Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. Grayson Davey Promotion to Sergeant. [Image 2 of 9]

    Sgt. Grayson Davey Promotion to Sergeant.

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kulani Lakanaria 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Sgt. Grayson Davey, an instructor shooter on the shotgun team with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, is promoted to Sergeant at Fort Moore, Ga. Sep. 29, 2023. The team’s most important matches include the World Championships, National Championships every summer, World Cups and the Olympics. Ultimately, competing in and winning these events enables the Shotgun Team to share the knowledge gained from these competitions with the broader Army in an effort to increase the Army’s combat readiness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 11:58
    Photo ID: 8051035
    VIRIN: 230929-A-UW671-6851
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.36 MB
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Grayson Davey Promotion to Sergeant. [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sgt. Grayson Davey Promotion to Sergeant.
    Sgt. Grayson Davey Promotion to Sergeant.
    Sgt. Grayson Davey Promotion to Sergeant.
    Sgt. Grayson Davey Promotion to Sergeant.
    Sgt. Grayson Davey Promotion to Sergeant.
    Sgt. Grayson Davey Promotion to Sergeant.
    Sgt. Grayson Davey Promotion to Sergeant.
    Sgt. Grayson Davey Promotion to Sergeant.
    Sgt. Grayson Davey Promotion to Sergeant.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shotgun
    USAMU
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit
    Fort Moore

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT