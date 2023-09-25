A joint color guard comprised of the Maine Army National Guard, Maine Air National Guard and the USS Augusta (LCS 34) arrive for the commissioning ceremony for the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Augusta (LCS 34) in Eastport, Maine Sept. 30, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

Date Taken: 09.30.2023
Location: EASTPORT, ME, US
USS Augusta Commissioning in Eastport