Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Augusta Commissioning in Eastport [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Augusta Commissioning in Eastport

    EASTPORT, ME, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    Defense.gov         

    Capt. Marc Crawford, Commander of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One, salutes as he arrives to the commissioning ceremony of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Augusta (LCS 34) in Eastport, Maine Sept. 30, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 10:29
    Photo ID: 8051016
    VIRIN: 230930-D-DB155-1001
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 463.65 KB
    Location: EASTPORT, ME, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Augusta Commissioning in Eastport [Image 2 of 2], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Augusta Commissioning in Eastport
    USS Augusta Commissioning in Eastport

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maine
    Commissioning
    USS Augusta
    EJ Hersom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT