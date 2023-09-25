USS Normandy Daily Operations

230923-N-LK647-1081 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 23, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Michael Cameron, left, and Fire Controlman (AEGIS) 2nd Class John Haner, both assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), make a wreath from sage and lavender, as the ship’s Religious Ministry Team celebrates the Fall Equinox, Sep. 23, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

