USS Normandy Daily Operations

230923-N-LK647-1068 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 23, 2023) Seaman Connor Dubbels, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), hangs a garland of leaves in the ship’s Learning Media Resource Center, as Normandy’s Religious Ministry Team celebrates the Fall Equinox, Sep. 23, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

Date Taken: 09.23.2023, Location: ADRIATIC SEA, by PO2 Malachi Lakey