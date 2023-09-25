Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Band Country Current at World of Bluegrass festival [Image 4 of 6]

    U.S. Navy Band Country Current at World of Bluegrass festival

    RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Musician 1st Class Haley Stiltner, from Windsor, Va., the first female banjo player with U.S. Navy Band Country Current, plays with the band on day four of the 2023 International Bluegrass Music Association World of Bluegrass Festival. The annual festival gathers hundreds of thousands of spectators to hear the biggest stars in the bluegrass music industry across five stages throughout a five-day street festival, performance and convention exhibition to connect, educate and empower bluegrass professionals and enthusiasts. Country Current was founded 50 years ago to connect a broader demographic of the American public with their Navy, instill pride in service, and promote recruitment and retention efforts across the Navy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 23:05
    Photo ID: 8050767
    VIRIN: 230929-N-OA196-2033
    Resolution: 4717x7076
    Size: 52.39 MB
    Location: RALEIGH, NC, US 
    Hometown: WINDSOR, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Band Country Current at World of Bluegrass festival [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Band Country Current at World of Bluegrass festival
    U.S. Navy Band Country Current at World of Bluegrass festival
    U.S. Navy Band Country Current at World of Bluegrass festival
    U.S. Navy Band Country Current at World of Bluegrass festival
    U.S. Navy Band Country Current at World of Bluegrass festival
    U.S. Navy Band Country Current at World of Bluegrass festival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy Band
    Country Current
    Navy Music
    WOB
    IBMA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT