U.S. Navy Band Country Current at World of Bluegrass festival

U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at day four of the 2023 International Bluegrass Music Association World of Bluegrass Festival. The annual festival gathers hundreds of thousands of spectators to hear the biggest stars in the bluegrass music industry across five stages throughout a five-day street festival, performance and convention exhibition to connect, educate and empower bluegrass professionals and enthusiasts. Country Current was founded 50 years ago to connect a broader demographic of the American public with their Navy, instill pride in service, and promote recruitment and retention efforts across the Navy.

