    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition [Image 1 of 2]

    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Spc. Dominique Mendoza 

    Medical Readiness Command, West

    Staff Sgt. Brooks Carroll and Staff Sgt. Eric Smith, competitors representing Team Four, of the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic competition, are announced winners of the 72 hour BMC Sept. 29, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. This event is a two-Soldier team competition that physically and intellectually challenges our best medics in a demanding and realistic simulated operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dominique Mendoza)

