2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition

Photo By Spc. Dominique Mendoza | Staff Sgt. Brooks Carroll and Staff Sgt. Eric Smith, competitors representing Team...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Dominique Mendoza | Staff Sgt. Brooks Carroll and Staff Sgt. Eric Smith, competitors representing Team Four, of the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic competition, are announced winners of the 72 hour BMC Sept. 29, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. This event is a two-Soldier team competition that physically and intellectually challenges our best medics in a demanding and realistic simulated operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dominique Mendoza) see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. – A vibrant red smoke clouded the air, swirling in a dance that shielded the surrounding area from view. The air felt thick and heavy, tinged with the acrid scent of the colored particles. Soldiers begin to rush into view from within the crimson smoke racing to reach the top of the mountain. The smell of sweat soon overwhelms the field as the competitors attempt to catch their breath. All around the sound of people cheering and clapping begin, alluding to the Soldiers’ finish, the competitors still unaware that they have more grueling events to tackle before walking across the finish line.

The Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic Competition is 72 hours of many rigorous events that blur day and night, in a true test of resilience and determination. 11 teams and only one will be announced victorious, moving on to compete in the 2024 Army Best Medic Competition.

The winners of this year’s MRC West BMC are Team Four, Staff Sgt. Brooks Carroll and Staff Sgt. Eric Smith, both representing Evans Army Community Hospital, Fort Carson, Colorado.

With little sleep and relentless challenges, the competitors of the BMC completed demanding events, each one designed to test their mettle and teamwork. Day zero began with an early morning completing the Army Combat Fitness Test, zeroing weapons at the range and combat water survival; which was just the beginning.

“During this competition I was reminded that no matter what you’ve learned in the military about your craft, it’s always important to keep it fresh,” said Smith. “I would encourage anyone in army medicine to get after it and keep it in the forefront of their minds.”

` Day one started with a seven mile Ruck March, leading into knots and the Mabry mile, Tactical Combat Casualty Care and Wet Gap Crossing, finishing with prolonged field care.

“The Tactical Combat Casualty Care lane was the toughest,” said Carroll. “We were quite taxed, we had a 90 kilogram patient, our rucksacks and full kit. It came to a point where mental fortitude came into play and we had to push through our sheer exhaustion and complete the lane.”

Day two included a continuation of prolonged field care, stress shoots and medical evacuations. Finally, day three started early with the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high yield Explosives (CBRNE) event, directly into a seven mile Ruck March up agony hill and finishing with the mystery event, puzzles and tomahawk throwing.

“During this competition I realized how important it is to focus on what’s in front of you, and I think all Soldiers can learn from that,” said Carroll. “There can be a lot of distractions, but if you can just focus on the moment, you can accomplish what’s in front of you and keep moving forward. Take one thing at a time.”

From navigating treacherous terrain to solving intricate puzzles under the cover of darkness and in the midst of scorching heat, the competitors were pushed to their limits and beyond.

“We’re both very happy with our results,” said Carroll. “I think the effort that we put in came to fruition in the competition and now we’re able to focus on continuing to better ourselves and prepare for the Army BMC.”

“It wasn’t about winning, it was about making ourselves better,” said Smith. “I can tell you standing on the other side of the competition, I feel more trained and ready for whatever might come in our careers. We’re going to take the steam and energy we created and just keep pushing forward into the Army BMC.”

The MRC West BMC is crucible for the Soldiers who bear the solemn responsibility of providing medical care on the battlefield. The grueling three-day event stands for a test of strength, knowledge and endurance. Beyond being a showcase of individual prowess, this annual competition serves as a powerful testament to the paramount role of medics within the army's ranks.