    USS Augusta in Eastport Maine [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Augusta in Eastport Maine

    EASTPORT, ME, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    Defense.gov         

    Navy Cmdr. Christopher Polnaszek, commanding officer of the USS Augusta, and the ship’s sponsor The Honorable Leigh I. Saufley, president and dean of the University of Maine School of Law, pose for a photo on the ship’s bridge in Eastport, Maine Sept. 29, 2023. The ship will be commissioned Sept. 30, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

    Maine
    LCS
    USS Augusta
    EJ Hersom

