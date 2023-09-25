USS Augusta in Eastport Maine

Navy Cmdr. Christopher Polnaszek, commanding officer of the USS Augusta, and the ship’s sponsor The Honorable Leigh I. Saufley, president and dean of the University of Maine School of Law, pose for a photo on the ship’s bridge in Eastport, Maine Sept. 29, 2023. The ship will be commissioned Sept. 30, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
