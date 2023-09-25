USS Augusta in Eastport Maine

Sponsor of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Augusta The Honorable Leigh I. Saufley, president and dean of the University of Maine School of Law, speaks at a luncheon for the ship’s commissioning Sept. 29, 2023 in Eastport, Maine. The ship will be commissioned Sept. 30, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

