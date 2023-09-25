230929-N-KT462-1060 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (Sept. 29, 2023) Vice Adm. Craig Clapperton, commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. 10th Fleet, speaks at the Fort George G. Meade region chief petty officer pinning ceremony on Sept. 29, 2023. 52 Chiefs from 13 different commands were pinned during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jon Dasbach)

