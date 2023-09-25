Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort George G. Meade Region Chief Petty Officer Pinning [Image 3 of 3]

    Fort George G. Meade Region Chief Petty Officer Pinning

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jon Dasbach 

    U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. 10th Fleet

    230929-N-KT462-1060 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (Sept. 29, 2023) Vice Adm. Craig Clapperton, commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. 10th Fleet, speaks at the Fort George G. Meade region chief petty officer pinning ceremony on Sept. 29, 2023. 52 Chiefs from 13 different commands were pinned during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jon Dasbach)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 19:11
    Photo ID: 8050582
    VIRIN: 230929-N-KT462-1060
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort George G. Meade Region Chief Petty Officer Pinning [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Jon Dasbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort George G. Meade Region Chief Petty Officer Pinning
    Fort George G. Meade Region Chief Petty Officer Pinning
    Fort George G. Meade Region Chief Petty Officer Pinning

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chief Petty Officer
    Chief Pinning
    U.S. Fleet Cyber Command
    Fort George G. Meade
    U.S. 10th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT