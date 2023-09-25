230929-N-KT462-1032 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (Sept. 29, 2023) Vice Adm. Craig Clapperton, commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. 10th Fleet, attends the Fort George G. Meade region chief petty officer pinning ceremony on Sept. 29, 2023. 52 Chiefs from 13 different commands were pinned during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jon Dasbach)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 19:11
|Photo ID:
|8050581
|VIRIN:
|230929-N-KT462-1032
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort George G. Meade Region Chief Petty Officer Pinning [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Jon Dasbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
