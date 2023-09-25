Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASYMCA honors MCAGCC Service Members of the Quarter [Image 7 of 7]

    ASYMCA honors MCAGCC Service Members of the Quarter

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Breanna Eason 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Robert Parr, criminal investigator, Headquarters Battalion, and Cpl. Collin Toney, motor transport mechanic, Combat Logistics Battalion 7, pose for a photo with the Armed Services YMCA board members during the Service Members of the Quarter Honoree Luncheon at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Sept. 27, 2023. Parr and Cpl. Kelsey Jones, administrative specialist, Headquarters Battalion, were recognized as the noncommissioned officer and junior service members of the quarter, having stood out amongst their peers and demonstrated exceptional performance of their duties. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Breanna Eason)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 15:52
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Hometown: HOUMA, LA, US
    Hometown: SONORA, CA, US
