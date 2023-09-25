ASYMCA honors MCAGCC Service Members of the Quarter

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Robert Parr, criminal investigator, Headquarters Battalion, and Cpl. Collin Toney, motor transport mechanic, Combat Logistics Battalion 7, pose for a photo with the Armed Services YMCA board members during the Service Members of the Quarter Honoree Luncheon at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Sept. 27, 2023. Parr and Cpl. Kelsey Jones, administrative specialist, Headquarters Battalion, were recognized as the noncommissioned officer and junior service members of the quarter, having stood out amongst their peers and demonstrated exceptional performance of their duties. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Breanna Eason)

