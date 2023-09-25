Participants in the Kansas City Area Levee Tabletop Exercise listen to a speaker on September 7, 2023. Abigail Voegeli, Kansas City District Public Affairs
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 13:00
|Photo ID:
|8049631
|VIRIN:
|230907-A-CQ032-1002
|Resolution:
|8064x6048
|Size:
|20.25 MB
|Location:
|KANSAS CITY, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Participants in the Kansas City Area Levee Tabletop Exercise listen to a speaker on September 7, 2023. [Image 2 of 2], by Abigail Voegeli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kansas City District, Missouri Silver Jackets host extreme-flood response tabletop exercise
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT