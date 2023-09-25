Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kansas City District, Missouri Silver Jackets host extreme-flood response tabletop exercise [Image 1 of 2]

    Kansas City District, Missouri Silver Jackets host extreme-flood response tabletop exercise

    KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Abigail Voegeli 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Jud Kneuvean, chief of the readiness and contingency operations office for the Kansas City District, gives a presentation during the Tabletop Exercise on September 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 13:00
    Location: KANSAS CITY, MO, US 
    Participants in the Kansas City Area Levee Tabletop Exercise listen to a speaker on September 7, 2023.

    USACE
    USACE NWD
    USACE NWK

