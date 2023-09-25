Command Sgt. Maj. Chad Chapman, the 2nd Battalion, 306th Field Artillery Regiment, 188th Infantry Brigade, senior enlisted advisor, gives a speech during an Assumption of Responsibility ceremony, at Cashe Garden on Fort Stewart, September 29, 2023. The Assumption of Responsibility is to honor Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Young, and to welcome Command Sgt. Maj. Chad Chapman as the new senior enlisted advisor of the 2-306th FA.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 11:41 Photo ID: 8049509 VIRIN: 230929-A-XO066-1028 Resolution: 3056x2880 Size: 1.02 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2-306th Field Artillery Regiment Assumption of Responsibility [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Darryl Briggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.