    2-306th Field Artillery Regiment Assumption of Responsibility

    HINESVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Darryl Briggs 

    188th Infantry Brigade

    Lt. Col Jeremy Serafin, the 2nd Battalion, 306th Field Artillery Regiment, 188th Infantry Brigade, Commander, gives a speech during an Assumption of Responsibility ceremony, at Cashe Garden on Fort Stewart, September 29, 2023. The Assumption of Responsibility is to honor Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Young, and to welcome Command Sgt. Maj. Chad Chapman as the new senior enlisted advisor of the 2-306th FA.

    This work, 2-306th Field Artillery Regiment Assumption of Responsibility [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Darryl Briggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #AssumptionofResponsibility
    #188thINBDE
    #ReadyBrigade

