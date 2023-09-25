The October issue features the wing’s 9/11 ceremony, a wing pilot who set a world record, and the monthly spotlight. The Flyer is the official publication of the 445th Airlift Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Amanda Dick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 11:33 Photo ID: 8049503 VIRIN: 230929-F-MJ568-1001 Resolution: 1500x1500 Size: 1.07 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, October Buckeye Flyer now available [Image 3 of 3], by Amanda Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.