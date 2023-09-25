The August issue features the security forces squadron training with local law enforcement, the airlift squadron providing world-wide support and the monthly spotlight. The Flyer is the official publication of the 445th Airlift Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Amanda Dick)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 11:33
|Photo ID:
|8049501
|VIRIN:
|230801-F-MJ568-1001
|Resolution:
|1500x1500
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, August Buckeye Flyer now available [Image 3 of 3], by Amanda Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT