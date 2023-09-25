Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramage Sailor Reenlist Onboard [Image 4 of 4]

    Ramage Sailor Reenlist Onboard

    ADRIATIC SEA

    09.25.2023

    230925-N-NS135-1073 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 25, 2023) Cryptologic Technician Technical 2nd Class Nathaniel Maupin, left, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), reenlists, Sep. 25, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

