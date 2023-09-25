Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramage Sailor Conducts Training [Image 3 of 4]

    Ramage Sailor Conducts Training

    ADRIATIC SEA

    09.25.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230925-N-NS135-1064 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 25, 2023) Master At Arms 1st Class Christian Bhagan, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), gives security reaction force basic (SRF-B) training, Sep. 25, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 11:34
    Photo ID: 8049462
    VIRIN: 230925-N-NS135-1064
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramage Sailor Conducts Training [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramage Sailor Conducts Training
    Ramage Sailor Conducts Training
    Ramage Sailor Conducts Training
    Ramage Sailor Reenlist Onboard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    USS Ramage (DDG 61)
    Carrier Strike Group 12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT