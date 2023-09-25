Ramage Sailor Conducts Training

230925-N-NS135-1064 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 25, 2023) Master At Arms 1st Class Christian Bhagan, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), gives security reaction force basic (SRF-B) training, Sep. 25, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

Date Taken: 09.25.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 Location: ADRIATIC SEA