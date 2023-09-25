Receiving packages at Andersen AFB just got easier

An U.S. Air Force postal services Airman with the 36th Mission Support Squadron tests the new Smart Lockers installed at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Post Office, Sept. 25, 2023. As soon as a dorm Airmen's package arrives the mail team scans it in, and sends a QR code straight to the recipient of that package’s email, letting them know it is ready for pick up. Airmen will be able pick up their packages 24/7 by scanning their QR code at the blue lockers in the post office.

