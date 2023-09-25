Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Receiving packages at Andersen AFB just got easier [Image 2 of 3]

    Receiving packages at Andersen AFB just got easier

    UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Allison Martin 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force postal services Airman with the 36th Mission Support Group scans a package to put into the new Smart Lockers installed at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Post Office, Sept. 25, 2023. As soon as a dorm Airmen's package arrives the mail team scans it in, and sends a QR code straight to the recipient of that package’s email, letting them know it is ready for pick up. Airmen will be able pick up their packages 24/7 by scanning their QR code at the blue lockers in the post office.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 00:10
    Photo ID: 8048514
    VIRIN: 230925-F-PX509-3485
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.28 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Receiving packages at Andersen AFB just got easier [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Allison Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Receiving packages at Andersen AFB just got easier
    Receiving packages at Andersen AFB just got easier
    Receiving packages at Andersen AFB just got easier

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    36th Mission Support Group
    Andersen AFB Post Office

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT