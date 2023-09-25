U.S. Air Force postal services Airman with the 36th Mission Support Group scans a package to put into the new Smart Lockers installed at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Post Office, Sept. 25, 2023. As soon as a dorm Airmen's package arrives the mail team scans it in, and sends a QR code straight to the recipient of that package’s email, letting them know it is ready for pick up. Airmen will be able pick up their packages 24/7 by scanning their QR code at the blue lockers in the post office.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 00:10 Photo ID: 8048514 VIRIN: 230925-F-PX509-3485 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 8.28 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Receiving packages at Andersen AFB just got easier [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Allison Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.