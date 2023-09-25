FORT CARSON, Colo. — Command Sgt. Maj. Jason R. Mortensen, second from left, receives the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson organizational colors from Col. Sean M. Brown, garrison commander, during a change of responsibility ceremony May 25, 2023, at Founders Plaza. (Photo by Devin Fisher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 09.28.2023 17:05 Photo ID: 8047928 VIRIN: 230525-A-ON894-1011 Resolution: 3314x3166 Size: 1.84 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Garrison receives new CSM [Image 3 of 3], by Devin Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.