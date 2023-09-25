U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Sarah Boujelal gives her remarks as the guest speaker during 3d Marine Division’s Caltrap Kid’s Ball on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 22, 2023. The Kid’s Ball is an annual event in which the children of Division’s service members are able to experience traditions and celebration of the Marine Corps birthday. Boujelal is a career planner with Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2023 Date Posted: 09.28.2023 02:26 Photo ID: 8046105 VIRIN: 230922-M-MN384-8419 Resolution: 6642x4430 Size: 3.84 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3d Marine Division Marines, Sailors attend CALTRAP Kid's Ball 2023 [Image 15 of 15], by Sgt Jennifer Andrade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.