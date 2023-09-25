Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Marine Division Marines, Sailors attend CALTRAP Kid's Ball 2023 [Image 7 of 15]

    3d Marine Division Marines, Sailors attend CALTRAP Kid's Ball 2023

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Thomas Johnson laughs with his daughter during 3d Marine Division’s Caltrap Kid’s Ball on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 22, 2023. The Kid’s Ball is an annual event in which the children of Division’s service members are able to experience traditions and celebration of the Marine Corps birthday. Johnson is the operations officer for 3d Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 02:29
    Photo ID: 8046099
    VIRIN: 230922-M-MN384-3780
    Resolution: 7244x4698
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Marine Division Marines, Sailors attend CALTRAP Kid's Ball 2023 [Image 15 of 15], by Sgt Jennifer Andrade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Marines
    3D MARDIV
    Kid's Ball
    CALTRAP

