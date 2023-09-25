FDIE Forward Arming and Refueling Point

A U.S. Navy Boeing P-8 Poseidon prepares to take off during a forward arming and refueling point (FARP) exercise that U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 174 (MWSS-174), Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, are participating in during Force Design Integration Exercise (FDIE) at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Sept. 27, 2023. A FARP is used to extend the capabilities of rotary or fixed-wing aircraft to allow rearming and refueling without having to fall back to a forward operating base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Venables)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 00:59
|Photo ID:
|8046050
|VIRIN:
|230927-M-PI012-8951
|Resolution:
|6175x4117
|Size:
|11.74 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
