    FDIE Forward Arming and Refueling Point [Image 3 of 8]

    FDIE Forward Arming and Refueling Point

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Venables 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35s with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 (VMFA-211), 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepare to take off during a forward arming and refueling point (FARP) exercise that U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 174 (MWSS-174), Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, are participating in during Force Design Integration Exercise (FDIE) at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Sept. 27, 2023. A FARP is used to extend the capabilities of rotary or fixed-wing aircraft to allow rearming and refueling without having to fall back to a forward operating base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Venables)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 01:00
    Photo ID: 8046051
    VIRIN: 230927-M-PI012-6953
    Resolution: 4750x3167
    Size: 5.98 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FDIE Forward Arming and Refueling Point [Image 8 of 8], by 2LT Hannah Venables, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FARP
    MAG24
    FDIE

