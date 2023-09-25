Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Navy Band Performs at the CNO Relinquishment Ceremony [Image 9 of 12]

    US Navy Band Performs at the CNO Relinquishment Ceremony

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amelia Merriman 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Admiral Gilday speaks at his relinquishment of office ceremony.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 16:46
    Photo ID: 8045362
    VIRIN: 230814-N-AB123-1009
    Resolution: 2048x1367
    Size: 489.28 KB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Navy Band Performs at the CNO Relinquishment Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Amelia Merriman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

