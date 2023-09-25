US Navy Band Performs at the CNO Relinquishment Ceremony

The US Navy Band Sea Chanters Chorus performs at the CNO Relinquishment Ceremony.

Members of the Ceremonial Band, Sea Chanters Chorus, and Cruisers had the honor of providing musical support for the Chief of Naval Operations relinquishment of office ceremony. The ceremony was also attended by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and previous Chiefs of Naval Operations.



The US Navy Band has had the honor of serving Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday since 2019, performing for ceremonies, concerts, and events throughout the region. They have also had the privilege of serving Admiral Franchetti as Vice Chief of Naval Operations since 2022. Congratulations to Adm. Gilday and his wife Linda for their 38 years of service, and we look forward to our continued service to Adm. Franchetti as acting Chief of Naval Operations.

