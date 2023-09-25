Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    139th Operations Group commander Col. Doug Bailey, takes his final flight [Image 5 of 6]

    139th Operations Group commander Col. Doug Bailey, takes his final flight

    ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Col. Doug Bailey, commander of the 139th Operations Group, Missouri Air National Guard, takes his final flight, also known as "fini-flight", at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, in St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 27, 2023. Bailey was hosed with water upon exiting the plane as part of a “fini-flight” tradition.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner)

