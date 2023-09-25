Col. Doug Bailey, commander of the 139th Operations Group, Missouri Air National Guard, takes his final flight, also known as "fini-flight", at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, in St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 27, 2023. Bailey was hosed with water upon exiting the plane as part of a “fini-flight” tradition.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner)
Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 15:09
Photo ID:
|8045128
VIRIN:
|230927-F-FP794-4073
Resolution:
|2050x1364
Size:
|446.92 KB
Location:
|ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
This work, 139th Operations Group commander Col. Doug Bailey, takes his final flight [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
