139th Operations Group commander Col. Doug Bailey, takes his final flight

Col. Doug Bailey, commander of the 139th Operations Group, Missouri Air National Guard, takes his final flight, also known as "fini-flight", at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, in St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 27, 2023. Bailey was hosed with water upon exiting the plane as part of a “fini-flight” tradition.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner)

