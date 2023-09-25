Sultanate of Oman Reciprocal Visit

Arizona Air National Guard Col Brant Putnam, 162nd Fighter Wing Commander, and Vice Admiral Abdullah Al Raisi, Chief of Staff of the Sultanate of Oman Armed Forces, exchange gifts during the Arizona National Guard Oman Leadership Summit, 26 September, 2023 (US Army photo by Capt. Erin Hannigan)
