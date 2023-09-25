Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sultanate of Oman Reciprocal Visit [Image 3 of 4]

    Sultanate of Oman Reciprocal Visit

    UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Photo by Capt. Erin Hannigan 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    Arizona National Guard and Sultanate of Oman Armed Forces Delegation tour the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Nogales Station Tactical Operations Center during the Arizona National Guard Oman Leadership Summit, 26 September, 2023. (US Army photo by Capt. Erin Hannigan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 15:16
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sultanate of Oman Reciprocal Visit [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Erin Hannigan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arizona National Guard
    Oman
    Arizona
    Army
    National Guard
    SPP

