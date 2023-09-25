2nd Medical Battalion Conducts a Leap Frog Event during Exercise Gladius Forge

U.S. Navy Sailors with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, break down and set up a field hospital during a leapfrog training event, as part of exercise Gladius Forge on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 27, 2023.​ Sailors with 2nd Medical Battalion conducted leapfrog training to demonstrate their ability to break down and reestablish a field hospital at a moment's notice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri)

