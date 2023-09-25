U.S. Navy Sailors with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, break down and set up a field hospital during a leapfrog training event, as part of exercise Gladius Forge on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 27, 2023. Sailors with 2nd Medical Battalion conducted leapfrog training to demonstrate their ability to break down and reestablish a field hospital at a moment's notice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 15:17
|Photo ID:
|8045085
|VIRIN:
|230927-M-GD991-1079
|Resolution:
|6500x3656
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Medical Battalion Conducts a Leap Frog Event during Exercise Gladius Forge [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Alfonso Livrieri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
