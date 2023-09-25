Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Medical Battalion Conducts a Leap Frog Event during Exercise Gladius Forge [Image 4 of 5]

    2nd Medical Battalion Conducts a Leap Frog Event during Exercise Gladius Forge

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Darius Jenkins with 2nd Dental Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, holds up camouflage netting during a leapfrog training event, as part of exercise Gladius Forge on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 27, 2023.​ Sailors with 2nd Medical Battalion conducted leapfrog training to demonstrate their ability to break down and reestablish a field hospital at a moment's notice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 15:15
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    This work, 2nd Medical Battalion Conducts a Leap Frog Event during Exercise Gladius Forge [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Alfonso Livrieri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2nd MLG
    USNORTHCOM
    Simulated
    Medical Care
    2nd Medical Battalion
    Gladius Forge

