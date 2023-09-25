Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Combat Aviation Brigade Rail Operations [Image 10 of 11]

    1st Combat Aviation Brigade Rail Operations

    UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Spc. Valesia Gaines 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    The 1st Combat Aviation Brigade “Demons” Soldiers have been working tirelessly to prepare vehicles and equipment for the upcoming deployment. During Rail OPs, the Soldiers have prepared the vehicles to ship for the upcoming deployment.

    Photo taken by U.S. Army SPC Valesia Gaines

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 13:31
    Deployment preparation
    Rail Ops
    Demon Brigade
    1stCAB

