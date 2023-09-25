The 1st Combat Aviation Brigade “Demons” Soldiers have been working tirelessly to prepare vehicles and equipment for the upcoming deployment. During Rail OPs, the Soldiers have prepared the vehicles to ship for the upcoming deployment.



Photo taken by U.S. Army SPC Valesia Gaines

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2023 Date Posted: 09.27.2023 Photo ID: 8044779 Location: US This work, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade Rail Operations [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS