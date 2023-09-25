Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Kermit Roosevelt Lecture Series

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Henry Villarama 

    The United Kingdom Deputy Chief of Defense Staff (Military Strategy and Operations) Ministry of Defense, Lt. Gen. Sir Charles R. V. Walker KCB DSO discusses a photo of United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Kermit Roosevelt Lecture Series at Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 26, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

    This work, 2023 Kermit Roosevelt Lecture Series [Image 11 of 11], by Henry Villarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Conmy Hall
    Lt. Gen. Walter E. Piatt
    Kermit Roosevelt Lecture Series
    Lt. Gen. Sir Charles R. V. Walker

