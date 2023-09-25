Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAID Ma3an Youth Leaders Empowering Minds and Communities [Image 10 of 10]

    USAID Ma3an Youth Leaders Empowering Minds and Communities

    BEN AROUS, TUNISIA

    07.02.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    Youth leaders in El-Mohamdia (Ben Arous) are advocating for more psychosocial and mental health support for students taking their baccalaureate, and raising community awareness of climate change. In December 2022, after participating in USAID’s youth leadership training, 10 youth leaders formed a club called “Tunisia Next Generation”, dedicated to improving their community through civic action and advocacy. In addition to their advocacy work, they also deliver educational courses that have so far impacted over 120 youth, such as the course in robotics delivered in April and May 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 10:06
    Photo ID: 8044184
    VIRIN: 230702-O-GC748-5706
    Resolution: 1080x825
    Size: 515.78 KB
    Location: BEN AROUS, TN 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAID Ma3an Youth Leaders Empowering Minds and Communities [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ambassador Hood opening remarks at the USAID Power Tunisia Workshop
    Sonia Flowers Blossoms with USAID Support
    USAID-Supported WickerArt: Crafting Traditions in Ain Drahem
    USAID-supported Aromatherapy Artisan
    USAID Ma3an Young women leaders galvanizing community support for victims of Fernana forest fires
    USAID Power Tunisia Activity Launch Event
    USAID Empowers Cultural Heritage Tourism: Halima Barrak's Makroudh Delights in Kairouan
    USAID's Sports Complex Upgrades in Fouchana
    Group Photo at the Grand Launch of Fouchana's Transformed Sports Complex
    USAID Ma3an Youth Leaders Empowering Minds and Communities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    climate change
    usaid
    youth
    tunisia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT