USAID Ma3an Youth Leaders Empowering Minds and Communities

Youth leaders in El-Mohamdia (Ben Arous) are advocating for more psychosocial and mental health support for students taking their baccalaureate, and raising community awareness of climate change. In December 2022, after participating in USAID’s youth leadership training, 10 youth leaders formed a club called “Tunisia Next Generation”, dedicated to improving their community through civic action and advocacy. In addition to their advocacy work, they also deliver educational courses that have so far impacted over 120 youth, such as the course in robotics delivered in April and May 2023.

