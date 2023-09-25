Group Photo at the Grand Launch of Fouchana's Transformed Sports Complex

The local sports complex in Fouchana has undergone significant improvements that promise to greatly benefit the local youth and community. Thanks to the support of USAID, what was once an empty lot has been transformed into a state-of-the-art facility featuring a brand-new football field and basketball court. These enhancements are poised to make a genuine impact on the lives of approximately 19,000 young boys and girls from Fouchana. This revitalized sports complex represents a vital investment in the community's well-being and the future prospects of its youth.

