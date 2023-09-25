Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 1 [Image 9 of 9]

    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 1

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Willis Hobbs 

    Medical Readiness Command, West

    Sgt. Ryan DeForest, a competitor in the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic competition, representing Team Nine, performs Tactical Combat Casualty Care as a part of day one Sept. 26, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. The BMC recognizes Soldiers and NCOs that demonstrate commitment to the Army values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Willis Hobbs)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 10:24
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    This work, 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 1 [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Willis Hobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Competition
    BMC
    Best Medic
    Day One
    MRC West

