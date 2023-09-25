2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 1

Sgt. Ryan DeForest, a competitor in the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic competition, representing Team Nine, performs Tactical Combat Casualty Care as a part of day one Sept. 26, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. The BMC recognizes Soldiers and NCOs that demonstrate commitment to the Army values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Willis Hobbs)

