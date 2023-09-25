2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 1

Competitors of the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic competition, prepare to load onto a CH-47 Chinook helicopter as a part of day one events Sept. 26, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. The Best Medic Competition (BMC) promotes “Esprit De Corps” throughout MRC, West and Army Medicine. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Willis Hobbs)

