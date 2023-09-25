Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JCOC 94 at MCRD-PI [Image 4 of 4]

    JCOC 94 at MCRD-PI

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Communication Directorate             

    The Joint Civilian Orientation Conference Marine Corps Day was held at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, Sept. 19, 2023. JCOC is the Department of Defense’s public liaison program, designed to provide American business and community leaders with a deeper understanding of the military by showcasing the rewards and challenges service members face both on and off the battlefield. (Defense Media Activity photo by Edward J. Hersom)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 08:50
    Photo ID: 8043972
    VIRIN: 230919-D-DB155-1005
    Resolution: 4923x3282
    Size: 8.15 MB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JCOC 94 at MCRD-PI [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JCOC 94 at MCRD-PI
    JCOC 94 at MCRD-PI
    JCOC 94 at MCRD-PI
    JCOC 94 at MCRD-PI

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JCOC
    Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT