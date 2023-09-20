JCOC 94 at MCRD-PI

The Joint Civilian Orientation Conference Marine Corps Day was held at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, Sept. 19, 2023. JCOC is the Department of Defense’s public liaison program, designed to provide American business and community leaders with a deeper understanding of the military by showcasing the rewards and challenges service members face both on and off the battlefield. (Defense Media Activity photo by Edward J. Hersom)

