    NAVSTA Rota Holds Ceremony for 70th Anniversary of Installation's Formal Agreement [Image 2 of 8]

    NAVSTA Rota Holds Ceremony for 70th Anniversary of Installation's Formal Agreement

    ROTA, SPAIN

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 26, 2023) U.S. and Spanish leaders, service members and guests gather to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the formal agreement signing between the Kingdom of Spain and the United States of America to establish Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota and the critical partnership of the U.S. and Spanish Navies, a joint force that reflects the strength of the NATO alliance, Sept. 26, 2023. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 05:11
    Photo ID: 8043818
    VIRIN: 230926-N-NC885-1017
    Resolution: 4779x2982
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSTA Rota Holds Ceremony for 70th Anniversary of Installation's Formal Agreement [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    NAVSTA Rota
    Celebration
    Spanish Armada

