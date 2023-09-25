NAVSTA Rota Holds Ceremony for 70th Anniversary of Installation's Formal Agreement

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 26, 2023) U.S. and Spanish leaders, service members and guests gather to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the formal agreement signing between the Kingdom of Spain and the United States of America to establish Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota and the critical partnership of the U.S. and Spanish Navies, a joint force that reflects the strength of the NATO alliance, Sept. 26, 2023. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

